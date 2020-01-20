Australian Open 2020: Monday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne

Chaz Niell/Getty Images

Serena Williams eased through to the second round of the Australian Open on Monday as she dispatched Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.

Her sister, Venus Williams, suffered another first-round exit at the hands of 15-year-old Coco Gauff, however.

Roger Federer made it past Steve Johnson comfortably in three sets, while reigning women's champion Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova also progressed without incident.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic will also be in action in Melbourne on Monday, as will women's No. 1 seed and local favourite Ashleigh Barty.

Selected Men's Singles Matches

(3) Roger Federer bt. Steve Johnson, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

(8) Matteo Berrettini bt. Andrew Harris, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics bt. (13) Denis Shapovalov, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3)

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Salvatore Caruso

(2) Novak Djokovic vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

Selected Women's Singles Matches

(8) Serena Williams bt. Anastasia Potapova, 6-0, 6-3

(3) Naomi Osaka bt. Marie Bouzkova, 6-2, 6-4

Coco Gauff bt. Venus Williams, 7-6 (5), 6-3

(7) Petra Kvitova bt. Katerina Siniakova, 6-1, 6-0

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs. Lesia Tsurenko

(24) Sloane Stephens vs. Shuai Zhang

Full results can be found at the Australian Open's official website.

Monday Recap

Serena Williams needed just 58 minutes to sweep Potapova aside on Monday, picking up a bagel in the opening set.

The seven-time Australian Open winner wasted no time in demolishing the 18-year-old early on:

Potapova gave a better account of herself in the second set, and was briefly a break up against the American, but there was little she could do against a confident performance from Williams.

Meanwhile, in the battle between the youngest and the oldest entrants in the women's draw, it was the former who came out on top.

Just as she did at Wimbledon last year, Gauff picked up a straight-sets opening-round win over 39-year-old Venus Williams.

The teenager eventually edged out the veteran in a first-set tiebreaker after Williams had saved three set points at 5-4. In the second, she raced to a 3-0 lead before seeing out the set, and tennis writer Tumaini Carayol was impressed:

Federer played his first competitive match since November, but he showed little sign of rust as he dispatched Johnson in just 82 minutes without giving up a break of serve.

The American was limited to just one break-point opportunity in the entire contest.

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times gave his take on the Swiss maestro after the first set:

Osaka impressed as she kicked off her title defence against Marie Bouzkova, too.

After a comfortable first set, Osaka found herself 2-4 in the second after falling a break behind, but she finished the match with four consecutive games to avoid a third set.