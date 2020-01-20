Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on January 20

MB Media/Getty Images

Lazio's Ciro Immobile extended his advantage in the race for the European Golden Shoe this weekend after netting a hat-trick in the win over Sampdoria.

The treble for the striker took his tally to a remarkable 23 goals for the Serie A season, and Lazio were emphatic 5-1 winners on the day.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner are the Italian's nearest rivals for the prize after both moving on to 20 Bundesliga goals in 2019-20.

Cristiano Ronaldo also moved up the standings, continuing his strong start to 2020. The Portuguese was on target twice for Juventus, who edged past Parma 2-1. Meanwhile, last year's winner Lionel Messi is up into the top 10, scoring the only goal in his team's win over Granada.

1. Ciro Immobile, Lazio: 23 x 2.0 = 46.0

2. Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

3. Timo Werner, RB Leipzig: 20 x 2.0 = 40.0

4. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 17 x 2.0 = 34.0

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus: 16 x 2.0 = 32.0

6. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 31 x 1.0 = 31.0

7. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 15 x 2.0 = 30.0

8. Ilia Shkurin, Energetik-BGU Minsk: 19 x 1.5 = 28.5

9. Lionel Messi, Barcelona: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

10. Wissam Ben Yedder: 14 x 2.0 = 28.0

Rules: UEFA has assigned every league in Europe a difficulty constant between one and two, which is multiplied by a player's goal tally to calculate their points total.

For example, the Premier League has a maximum rating of two, so Aguero's goals are worth more than Erik Sorga's goals in the Estonian Meistriliiga, which has a rating of one.

Weekend Recap

It's going to take something special to catch Immobile in the race for the Golden Shoe, as the Italian shows no signs of slowing down in what is shaping up to be an incredible campaign for him.

Since the turn of the year, Immobile has been in razor-sharp form. Having netted four times in the first three games of 2020, the Lazio star struck a further three times on Saturday, with two goals coming from the penalty spot.

The striker has been lethal from the spot this season:

Immobile is perhaps unappreciated due to previous struggles:

The goals helped Lazio to an 11th consecutive win in Serie A, keeping them in contention for the title.

Juventus have a four-point lead over Inter at the summit of the table, with Ronaldo's goals crucial to them starting to open up some daylight over their rivals.

Ronaldo struggled to hit top gear for much of the early part of the campaign, but he's found his goalscoring groove again now. Despite his advancing years, the Portugal international remains one of the sharpest strikers in the game:

Over in the Bundesliga, not only are RB Leipzig and Bayern poised to fight for the Bundesliga title, Werner and Lewandowski will be locked in a battle for the top scorer prize too.

The duo have been setting new standards for the German top flight with their goalscoring:

Werner was on target twice as Leipzig came from behind to beat Union Berlin 3-1. They are four points clear of Munich at the top of the table, although Bayern flexed their muscles in a 4-0 hammering of Hertha, with Lewandowski tucking away a penalty.

Messi has ground to make up if he's to retain the Golden Shoe, although you wouldn't rule him out. His 14th goal of the La Liga season saw the team to a 1-0 win over Granada and new Barcelona manager Quique Setien get off to a winning start in his first game.