49ers' Raheem Mostert on Historic Game vs. Packers: 'I Never Gave Up on My Dream'

Most people outside of San Francisco weren't familiar with 49ers running back Raheem Mostert prior to the team's 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Now they are.

Mostert delivered a record-setting performance with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. The 27-year-old put it all in perspective, noting he has been on seven different NFL teams and remembered every date he got cut:

Mostert's previous career high for rushing yards in a game was 146, which came in a 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 1.

Mostert was signed to San Francisco's practice squad in November 2016. He had first signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2015 but spent the season with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to landing with the Niners, Mostert had a short stint to begin 2016 with the Chicago Bears. His 2019 season has by far been his best professional campaign with 772 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 regular-season games, leading all Niners rushers.

All of that served as the foreword for what Mostert accomplished in the NFC title game:

Mostert has found his footing alongside Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida in San Francisco's backfield. Coleman exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Coleman has been an important complement to Mostert with 544 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries in the regular season.

If Coleman is unable to go in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida, Mostert Magic will be necessary.