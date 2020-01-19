49ers' Raheem Mostert on Historic Game vs. Packers: 'I Never Gave Up on My Dream'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IJanuary 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers won 37-20 to advance to Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Most people outside of San Francisco weren't familiar with 49ers running back Raheem Mostert prior to the team's 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Now they are.

Mostert delivered a record-setting performance with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries. The 27-year-old put it all in perspective, noting he has been on seven different NFL teams and remembered every date he got cut:

Mostert's previous career high for rushing yards in a game was 146, which came in a 20-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 1.

Mostert was signed to San Francisco's practice squad in November 2016. He had first signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2015 but spent the season with the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to landing with the Niners, Mostert had a short stint to begin 2016 with the Chicago Bears. His 2019 season has by far been his best professional campaign with 772 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 regular-season games, leading all Niners rushers.

All of that served as the foreword for what Mostert accomplished in the NFC title game:

Mostert has found his footing alongside Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida in San Francisco's backfield. Coleman exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury. Coleman has been an important complement to Mostert with 544 yards and six touchdowns on 137 carries in the regular season.

If Coleman is unable to go in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami Gardens, Florida, Mostert Magic will be necessary.

Related

    49ers Are One of the Nastiest Teams in SB History

    @MikeFreemanNFL says Super Bowl 54 is going to be speed vs. bleed

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Are One of the Nastiest Teams in SB History

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    The Shanahans and 21 Other Fathers and Sons Who Became Coaches/managers

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    The Shanahans and 21 Other Fathers and Sons Who Became Coaches/managers

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire

    6 Takeaways from 49ers' NFC Championship Romp

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    6 Takeaways from 49ers' NFC Championship Romp

    Kyle Madson
    via Niners Wire

    Revis Puts Richard Sherman's Defensive Talents on Blast

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Revis Puts Richard Sherman's Defensive Talents on Blast

    Barry Werner
    via Touchdown Wire