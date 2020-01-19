Kyle Shanahan on Mike Shanahan Presenting NFC Title Trophy: 'Pretty Special'

Matt York/Associated Press

As if winning the NFC Championship Game wasn't special enough, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan got to savor the moment with his father.

Shanahan's father, former NFL coach Mike Shanahan, handed him the NFC Championship trophy following San Francisco's 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The younger Shanahan also spoke about the moment, calling it "pretty special" as he reflected:

It wasn't that long ago the two Shanahans were working together on the sidelines for Washington.

Kyle was the offensive coordinator from 2010 through 2013 during the same period Mike was the head coach. Those teams made the playoffs just once, losing in the Wild Card Round against the Seattle Seahawks to finish its 2012 season.

The younger Shanahan is now the head coach in San Francisco and will have the opportunity to win his first Super Bowl trophy. He was the offensive coordinator for the 2016 Atlanta Falcons that lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, and dealing with Patrick Mahomes won't be much easier than dealing with Tom Brady was that season.

For now, though, Shanahan can enjoy his NFC title after Raheem Mostert steamrolled the Packers defense with 220 rushing yards and four touchdowns.