The Real Winners and Losers of 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble established two things: champions and challengers. It was all about building the key conflicts going all the way to WrestleMania 36.

Becky Lynch, Bray Wyatt and Bayley came out on top with dominant displays that solidified their role at the top of their respective divisions. Brock Lesnar showed his poise even if he could not win the men's Rumble match.

And two challengers emerged to face the titleholders.

Drew McIntyre toppled The Beast Incarnate and ultimately eliminated Roman Reigns to win the men's Royal Rumble. After winning the match, he is set for a date with destiny against Lesnar.

Charlotte Flair defeated the field to win her first Rumble and now has a choice to make: She can challenge Lynch or Bayley at WrestleMania on April 5. She has faced both before but never one-on-one on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It was a night to remember with many big wins and losses, with some emerging from the chaos as bigger stars even without taking victory.