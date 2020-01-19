Travis Kelce: Patrick Mahomes Is 'Best QB in the NFL' as Chiefs Reach Super Bowl

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 19, 2020

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by his teammate Travis Kelce #87 after a third quarter touchdown against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes had another vintage performance in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, throwing for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans.

And during Mahomes' postgame interview on CBS, Travis Kelce interjected with praise for his quarterback.

"The best quarterback in the National Football League right here, baby," Kelce said. "And he shows it every time."

It's hard to argue with Kelce's assessment. In two postseason games this year, Mahomes has completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 615 yards, nine total touchdowns, zero interceptions and 106 rushing yards. He's only been sacked twice in those contests.

The 2018 NFL MVP wasn't able to match his legendary numbers from last season (5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, 12 interceptions). Missing two games didn't help, though Mahomes still finished with a very solid 4,031 yards, 26 touchdowns and just five picks.

Lamar Jackson may be the front-runner to win the MVP this year, but there's little doubt at this point that Mahomes is the best quarterback in football.

There are some quarterbacks who can make this throw:

There are other quarterbacks who can make this run:

There are very few who can do both. The fact that Mahomes is just 24 years old is remarkable. He's only going to improve, and given how long modern quarterbacks continue to play, it's possible that he could put up some truly astonishing numbers as his career progresses.

For now, however, the focus in Kansas City is the Super Bowl. Win that, and Mahomes will be a Chiefs legend forever.

