Wizards' Scott Brooks: John Wall Has 'A Ways to Go' in Achilles Injury Rehab

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards aren't anticipating John Wall to return anytime soon.

Head coach Scott Brooks provided an update after Wall participated with teammates in a "controlled" four-on-four Sunday, per The Athletic's Fred Katz.

"His shot is better," Brooks told reporters. "But he still has a ways to go. When I say he practiced today, I wouldn't consider this like a normal practice. We did some four-on-four, really controlled, and he did some four-on-coaches."

Katz shared Brooks' full comments:

Wall has been out since suffering a ruptured Achilles Feb. 2019 that required surgery. The Wizards announced the injury on Feb. 5, 2019, and relayed the expectation that Wall return to "full basketball activity" in approximately one year from the date he underwent surgery.

The 29-year-old All-Star point guard had slipped and fell in his home on Jan. 29, 2019.

Washington's director of medical services and orthopedist, Dr. Wiemi Douoguih, extensively explained Wall's injury to reporters, including that it was "an unusual tear because [it's] not a complete rupture."

The 2010 top overall pick was averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.5 minutes across 32 games last season.

While Wall might not be ready for full game action, he has been showing glimpses of his elusive athletic ability:

The Wizards are 13-28 without Wall this season. Isaiah Thomas, whom Washington signed this summer, has primarily started at point. The 30-year-old has averaged 12.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes across 32 games (29 starts).

Two-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal has carried the team offensively with a team-leading 27.2 points per game.