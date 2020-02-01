Celtics' Kemba Walker out Multiple Games with Knee Injury, Avoids Major Issue

Tyler Conway

Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker will likely miss at least two games because of a knee injury. 

Head coach Brad Stevens told reporters Saturday his All-Star point guard will sit out Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers and "probably" one more game. 

Stevens noted Walker's knee flared up during Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors, but it's not a "long, long term" thing.

In his first season with the Celtics, Walker has been largely healthy. He's missed five games to this point, most recently a stretch of three straight games from Jan. 3-6 because of knee soreness. 

Health has rarely been an issue for the All-Star guard, with Walker missing more than 10 games just once in his career. He has taken on a slightly lesser minutes burden this season thanks to the Celtics' depth, but he has still averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and is shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range. 

Marcus Smart and Brad Wanamaker are likely to see a workload increase with Walker out of the lineup. 

