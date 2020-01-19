Raiders' Mike Mayock: Lost Draft Picks in Antonio Brown Trade Cause 'Pain'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's been more than four months since the Oakland Raiders parted ways with Antonio Brown, but general manager Mike Mayock is not over the fallout from the situation—particularly his team's loss of draft picks.

He told Vic Tafur of The Athletic:

"I put that on me. My anticipation was that he was coming off a situation in Pittsburgh where he wants to prove everybody wrong and he wants to ride into the Hall of Fame. That he was going to come in with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr and our offense and lead the way. … I really thought we were going to get the best out of Antonio Brown and we didn't.

"We weren't able to get anything out of him. So, at the end of the day, in hindsight, we lost a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick, and I can't tell you how much pain that causes me."

At the time, a third and a fifth seemed like a steal for a player many believed was the best receiver in football. Brown's time with the Raiders was instead fraught from the start, first by accidental frostbite in his feet, then by his displeasure with new NFL helmet rules, and finally by a final argument with Mayock that ultimately sealed his fate.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.