Conor McGregor Talks Khabib Nurmagomedov Rematch, Jorge Masvidal After UFC 246

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Conor McGregor is keeping his options open after beating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Saturday, discussing possible fights with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal and longtime rival Nate Diaz during his post-fight press conference.

The Notorious refused to highlight a specific opponent, turning his attention toward possible fight dates, per PFL MMA's Chamatkar Sandhu:

The Notorious took almost no damage against Cowboy, knocking him out inside the first minute of their fight. Cerrone barely threw any punches before McGregor connected with a head kick that sent the 36-year-old to the canvas. He finished the fight with strikes.

After the fight, UFC President Dana White made it clear he believes a rematch with Nurmagomedov should be next for the Irishman. McGregor is more than willing—and would even be open to having the fight in Russia:

The lightweight champion dominated McGregor in their first meeting at UFC 229, but the Notorious looked far sharper and more focused on Saturday. Nurmagomedov's wrestling-based style presents an intriguing matchup when paired with McGregor's striking excellence, and the two already have a strong rivalry.

Masvidal attended Saturday's fight and featured heavily during the broadcast, fueling speculation he could be next for McGregor. While Gamebred doesn't have an official title, he holds the BMF belt, and McGregor would be open to that fight:

With wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Diaz, no fighter helped his popularity more than Masvidal in 2019. A fight between him and McGregor would undoubtedly do well at the box office and could also set up the winner for a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman.

The rubber match with Diaz seems the least likely fight to make for now, but the Notorious remains committed to making it happen at some point in the future:

Diaz returned to action in 2019 after nearly three years away from the sport, beating Anthony Pettis and losing to Masvidal. He remains a popular figure, and many fans feel the conclusion to their rivalry has to happen.

He's not in the title picture, however, so McGregor seems likely to look elsewhere, knowing the rubber match can be scheduled at a later date.