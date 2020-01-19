Nate Diaz Tweets 'Weak as F--k' After Conor McGregor TKO Win over Cowboy Cerrone

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC star Nate Diaz didn't stay quiet during and after Conor McGregor's dominant win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, going after the Notorious and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal in a series of tweets.

Diaz was not impressed with the first-round knockout and called out the fight as fake (Warning: NSFW language):

He also took a shot at Masvidal's choice of attire after he showed up wearing a designer bathrobe:

McGregor added his name to the list of welterweight contenders in an emphatic way, dispatching Cowboy in 40 seconds. The Notorious looked as sharp as ever in his first UFC win in well over three years, landing several shoulder strikes, dropping his opponent with a head kick and finishing in style.

With champion Kamaru Usman and Masvidal in attendance, the Irishman said he feels good at welterweight during his post-fight interview, before saying he'll fight anyone (Warning: NSFW language):

On top of the welterweight contenders, there's also the possibility of a rematch with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even boxing star Floyd Mayweather hinted at a possible rematch with the Notorious in 2020.

The one name noticeably absent among the most frequently discussed candidates was Diaz's:

The 34-year-old has long been a favourite among UFC fans, but he became a household name when he defeated McGregor on short notice at UFC 196, handing him his first loss in the promotion. The Notorious avenged the defeat in an entertaining rematch at UFC 202, and fans have been clamoring for the rubber match ever since.

McGregor took aim at the lightweight belt and a boxing match with Mayweather, however, before finding a new archrival in Nurmagomedov. Diaz spent nearly three years on the sidelines before he returned in 2019 with a dominant win over Anthony Pettis and a loss against Masvidal.

Gamebred dominated Diaz at UFC 244, earning the win and the BMF title by doctor stoppage. The disappointing ending left the door open to a rematch, but Masvidal appears to have turned his attention to a lucrative bout with McGregor.