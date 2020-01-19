Conor McGregor: 'These Little Mouth Fools Can Get It' After Cowboy Cerrone TKO

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 on Saturday in Las Vegas. It took even less time for the Irishman to start running his mouth at his next opponent—whoever that may be.

"Every one of these little mouth fools can get it!" McGregor yelled from the center of the Octagon after the first-round knockout victory. The camera cut immediately to Jorge Masvidal, who essentially yawned at the remark.

Masvidal would make sense as McGregor's next opponent for a number of reasons, but perhaps the most important is that the man known as The Notorious is looking to stay in the welterweight division.

"I like this weight division," McGregor told the crowd in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. "I feel really good. I'm in shape. I don't believe I'm there yet, though, to get back to where I was."

The comment also stands out because rival Khabib Nurmagomedov—who defeated McGregor at UFC 229—fights at lightweight. Nurmagomedov hasn't taken a welterweight fight since 2011. Masvidal (35-13) hasn't fought since he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November, while the undefeated Nurmagomedov (28-0) has been out of action since a September bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

McGregor has become the first fighter to record knockout victories at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, and the Dublin native's record stands at 22-4.