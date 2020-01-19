Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts Booed at Fan Festival Amid Disappointing Offseason

Matt Marton/Associated Press

It hasn't been an offseason full of fireworks for the Chicago Cubs.

Despite president of baseball operations Theo Epstein noting the status quo in the clubhouse was no longer acceptable and making a managerial change from Joe Maddon to David Ross, the team has hardly made a ripple in free agency. On Friday, the team's fans were able to express their frustration with management in person at the annual Cubs Convention.

Fans booed team chairman Tom Ricketts while he talked about the franchise's new Marquee Sports Network rather than discuss the team that finished third in the National League Central.

Ricketts later tried to spin the negativity, telling local radio 670 The Score to check the tape to confirm whether he was being booed. It doesn't exactly help his case.

To date, the Cubs have added just five players since last season ended. Not one looks set to provide the type of impact Chicago needs to succeed in 2020:

SP Jharel Cotton (trade, via OAK)

RP Trevor Megill (Rule 5 draft)

RP CD Pelham (waivers, via TEX)

RP Ryan Tepera (FA, 1/$900K)

RP Dan Winkler (FA, 1/$750K)

Instead, the most impressive lineup belongs to Marquee Sports Network:

Whether or not most Cubs fans in the city will be able to watch Marquee Sports Network, however, is still to be determined. The network has yet to reach an agreement with the area's largest cable provider, Comcast, ahead of its February 22 launch date.

If that isn't resolved, the boos will only grow louder.