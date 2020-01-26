WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

As always, the WWE Royal Rumble had the gargantuan task of setting the tone for the rest of the year as well as the opening steps on The Road to WrestleMania 36.

A good Rumble event can pump up the fans so much that people can't wait until April, but a bad show can have a seriously negative effect on the company.

Was this event a sign of turbulent times ahead or a happy omen that the next few months might be worth getting invested in?

What were the biggest positives and negatives that stood out from the rest of Sunday's pay-per-view?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from the 2020 Royal Rumble.