Dana White Offers Viral Video Star Summer Tapasa Job Working with UFC

Former Best Buy worker Summer Tapasa-Sataraka's textbook blocking form—which was on full display when she stopped a would-be shoplifter from stealing a portable speaker—has led to her landing a job with the UFC.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi broke the news.

"On Friday, [UFC President Dana White] officially offered Tapasa a job with the UFC," he wrote.

Raimondi added:

"UFC vice president of communications Lenee Breckenridge said White initially thought Tapasa could work in a security capacity, but after being moved by talking with her, he felt that she could be valuable in an even greater role. No details on a potential position have been hammered out, Breckenridge said, but White plans to discuss it more with Tapasa on Saturday at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena."

Tapasa's act, which occurred at an Aiea, Hawaii, Best Buy, quickly went viral:

The video even got the "Baldy Breakdown" treatment from NFL analyst (and ex-lineman) Brian Baldinger:

White eventually took notice and wrote the following on Instagram Jan. 10.

"This is Summer Tapasa-Sataraka. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer."

Tapasa made an appearance at the UFC 246 weigh-in Wednesday, standing between main event fighters Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone as they squared off.

Her security services went unused as the two fighters refrained from even talking trash let alone getting physical, but she'll apparently be used in other capacities.