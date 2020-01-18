La Liga Results 2020: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 20 Matches

Perez Meca/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid took control at the La Liga summit on Saturday after a 2-1 victory against Sevilla.

Los Blancos climbed above the champions after a brace from Casemiro, with Barcelona set to play Granada on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid crashed to a shock 2-0 loss at Eibar after losing their form in the Basque Country.

Elsewhere, Alaves earned a slim 1-0 at Levante, while Osasuna and Real Valladolid played out a goalless draw.

Saturday's Results

Madrid 2-1 Sevilla

Levante 0-1 Alaves

Osasuna 0-0 Valladolid

Eibar 2-0 Atletico

Sunday's Fixtures

Real Mallorca vs. Valencia

Real Betis vs. Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs. Espanyol

Athletic Bilbao vs. Celta Vigo

Barca vs. Granada

La Liga Table (Games played, goal difference and points)

1. Madrid 20, 25, 43

2. Barca 19, 26, 40

3. Atletico 20, 8, 35

4. Sevilla 20, 5, 35

5. Getafe 20, 9, 33

6. Sociedad 19, 8, 31

7. Valencia 19, 4, 31

8. Athletic Club 19, 7, 29

9. Villarreal 19, 7, 28

10. Granada 19, 0, 27

11. Levante 20, -4, 26

12. Osasuna 20, 1, 25

13. Betis 19, -6, 24

14. Alaves 20, -8, 23

15. Valladolid 20, -6, 22

16. Eibar 20, -9, 22

17. Celta 19, -13, 15

18. Mallorca 19, -15, 15

19. Leganes 20, -17, 14

20. Espanyol 19, -22, 11

Saturday Recap

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real followed their Spanish Super Cup success in Saudi Arabia with a tight victory over a tough opponent at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The home team failed to produce their best form after returning from the Middle East but did just enough to secure the points.

Casemiro was Zinedine Zidane's match-winner, and the Brazil international was twice in the right place for his side's goals.

The 27-year-old broke the deadlock after 57 minutes, combining perfectly with Luka Jovic, who back-heeled the ball into his team-mate's path for the opener.

Sevilla had the best of the game before that point and were rewarded with a 64th-minute equaliser through Luuk de Jong.

However, Casemiro struck again after meeting Lucas Vazquez's cross, heading home to fire Los Blancos into top spot in the division.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atletico limped to an unexpected defeat at Eibar, and the visitors were out of sorts during their away travels after returning from Saudi Arabia.

The Basque team had the lead in only the 10th minute when Esteban Burgos smashed home Sergi Enrich's flicked header from a corner. A VAR check had Eibar nervous, but the goal was onside and awarded.

Diego Simeone's side were poor throughout and appeared disorganised against Eibar's aerial threat from set pieces.

The minnows deservedly held the lead at the interval after asking their superior opponents multiple questions at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Atleti remained strangely subdued in the second half, and like their near-neighbours Real, whom they played in the Spanish Super Cup final—they couldn't find top gear.

Alvaro Morata had the visitors' best chance of grabbing an equaliser, but the striker failed to trouble goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic with his header.

Edu Exposito sealed the deal for Eibar in the last minute. The midfielder latched on to a cleared corner and fired his shot from the edge of the box.

The victory helps Eibar pull away from the relegation fight, and they now stand seven points clear of the drop zone.