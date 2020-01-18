Andre Drummond Trade Rumors: 'No Traction' on Talks for Pistons Center

The Detroit Pistons may want to trade Andre Drummond before the Feb. 6 deadline, but there doesn't appear to be a long list of suitors eager to meet their demands right now.

Per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, the Pistons have had "no traction" to this point in their talks with other teams for the two-time All-Star.

Mannix notes that multiple teams have "kicked the tires" on Drummond, but so far nothing has appealed to Detroit. 

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Thursday that the Atlanta Hawks were no longer talking to the Pistons about dealing for the veteran center after previously offering some combination of Damian Jones, Chandler Parsons or Allen Crabbe and a first-round draft pick. 

The Hawks were believed to be serious suitors for Drummond in the wake of Trae Young's hopes for the team to add more talent around him. 

For the Pistons, they have to decide what direction to move next in this disappointing season. Blake Griffin tried to play through knee problems before undergoing surgery on Jan. 7 that will keep him out indefinitely. Their 15-27 record is ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Drummond leads the team with 15.7 rebounds per game and ranks second with 17.3 points per game. The 26-year-old can become a free agent this summer if he opts out of his contract. 

