Wizards' Scott Brooks Responds to Bradley Beal's 'Culture Change' Comments

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said Friday that he saw comments from shooting guard Bradley Beal about the need for a culture change, and he's confident progress is being made.

Brooks explained Beal was frustrated following a Wednesday loss to the Chicago Bulls when he made his original remarks, and the two-time All-Star felt "totally different" after having a chance to cool down.

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post provided the coach's full response:

The Wizards matched their best stretch of the season by winning three out of four games while Beal was sidelined with a leg injury. They lost back-to-back contests against the Utah Jazz and Bulls upon his return, however, and it sparked a strong reaction from the standout guard:

Although it led to speculation about the team's leading scorer potentially seeking a move before the 2020 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, there was nothing concrete to substantiate the talk.

The team's losing streak reached three with a 140-111 blowout defeat by the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, but Beal was more guarded in the postgame remarks.

"At the end of the day, all we've got to do is try to win," he told reporters. "That's all I care about."

Washington owns a lackluster 13-28 record, but that wasn't unexpected. Superstar point guard John Wall is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign because of a torn Achilles, and the team has dealt with a rash of other injuries, including seven missed games by Beal.

The Wizards' long-term outlook is much brighter. Wall and Beal will reunite in the backcourt next season, and young players like Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner have all showed promise. The team should add another high-end prospect early in the 2020 draft, too.

A culture in sports is usually closely tied to winning, and while Brooks is positive changes are already being made, the victories probably won't come consistently until next season.