Kamaru Usman Says He'd 'Humble' Conor McGregor Ahead of UFC 246

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 18, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 16: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman interacts with the media during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman took exception to Conor McGregor's comments this week about looking at other opponents instead of potentially challenging him for the title.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman accused the Notorious One of trying to avoid him in the interest of racking up easy wins.

"Humans love the path of least resistance," Usman said. "Fair play to him, I'd say. Fair play to Conor. But this jock sniffer will humble him even worse than Khabib [Nurmagomedov] has humbled him."

The comments came in the wake of McGregor telling reporters Usman has a "sniff-the-jockstrap style" of fighting during the UFC 246 press conference Wednesday. 

Also in that press conference, McGregor said a fight with Jorge Masvidal would be a "more exciting bout" than one with Usman.

The feud between McGregor and Usman began in December after the Nigerian Nightmare's victory over Colby Covington to retain the welterweight title.

McGregor tweeted out afterward "145. 155. 170." in reference to three different weight classes he's fought in throughout his career. He won UFC championships in the 145-pound and 155-pound divisions.

After being made aware of that tweet, Usman told TMZ (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi) McGregor "must want to die" by teasing a fight with him.

McGregor is making his return to the Octagon on Saturday against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. It will be his first mixed martial arts bout since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. It will also mark his first fight at 170 pounds since 2016.

Usman has won 16 of his 17 professional MMA fights, including an 11-0 record in the UFC. Eight of his 16 career wins have come by decision.

Related

    3 Ways Cowboy Can Beat Conor McGregor

    MMA logo
    MMA

    3 Ways Cowboy Can Beat Conor McGregor

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report

    McGregor, Cerrone Purse Payouts Revealed Ahead of UFC 246

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor, Cerrone Purse Payouts Revealed Ahead of UFC 246

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    McGregor vs. Cowboy Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

    MMA logo
    MMA

    McGregor vs. Cowboy Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Usman Says He'd 'Humble' McGregor Ahead of UFC 246

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Usman Says He'd 'Humble' McGregor Ahead of UFC 246

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report