AFC Championship Game 2020: Titans vs. Chiefs Comments and Stat Predictions

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

For the first time in AFC Championship Game history, it will be the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans playing for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City leads the all-time series against Tennessee 29-24. That includes when the Chiefs (then the Dallas Texans) defeated the Titans (then the Houston Oilers) in the AFL Championship Game in 1962, prior to the AFL-NFL merger.

Either the Chiefs or Titans will be advancing to face the winner of the NFC Championship Game (San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers) in Super Bowl LIV on place Feb. 2 in Miami.

Here's the important information for Sunday's game, along with stat predictions and more.

AFC Championship Game Info

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stat Predictions

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 132 rushing yards, one touchdown

Titans WR A.J. Brown: Four receptions, 94 yards and one touchdown

Titans S Kevin Byard: Nine tackles and a forced fumble

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 30-for-46 for 408 yards and four touchdowns

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Eight receptions, 110 yards and one touchdown

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu: Eight tackles and an interception

The Titans' game plan for winning the AFC Championship Game? Keep doing what they've been doing.

It seems simple, but it's worked for them in the playoffs. Tennessee has notched its most impressive wins of the season in recent weeks, as it went on the road and took down New England, the reigning Super Bowl champion, and top-seeded Baltimore.

Earlier in the season, it seemed like the Titans weren't even going to make the playoffs. So, it's certainly been a bit of a surprise to see how things have unfolded for them this postseason.

"We can't change what we've done to get us in this position, to have this opportunity," Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "On October 15, we were 2-4. I was a bad coach, and this was a bad team. We tried to believe in each other, we tried to improve, tried to prepare, trust each other, execute, and that's what's gotten us here."

It also took a quarterback change. Marcus Mariota was benched six games into the regular season for Ryan Tannehill, who passed for 2,742 yards and 22 touchdowns after taking the reins.

"There's a belief in one another, first and foremost, that we've been through a lot this season," Tannehill said, per Patra. "Ups and downs and won games in a lot of different ways. Different guys have stepped up throughout the season and made those plays for us to win. And with that comes a lot of belief, and all that confidence in one another that it doesn't really matter not matter play call that we'll find a way to make it work."

While it's surprising that the Titans are here, it's not a shock that the Chiefs are playing for the AFC title. Last year, they made it to the AFC Championship Game but lost 37-31 to the Patriots in overtime.

Despite its status as favorite, Kansas City knows Tennessee is a quality opponent that will pose a challenge.

"This is a good defense. They do a lot of things and play a lot of man and zone, so you know they’re going to throw out different coverages against you," Mahomes said, according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. "You are just trying to prepare yourself for whatever their game plan is and adjust as quickly as possible."

There's a strong possibility that this game will be a high-scoring affair that comes down to the wire, and it should be entertaining to watch.