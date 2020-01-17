LeBron James, Giannis, Stephen Curry Lead NBA in Jersey Sales; Jayson Tatum 4th

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Don't be fooled into thinking the Golden State's lack of success this season has cost the Warriors their popularity. Stephen Curry still had one of the best-selling jerseys in the league in late 2019.

The newest data provided by the NBA shows only small changes to the list of top-selling gear with LeBron James still holding the No. 1 spot in the jersey category. Curry, meanwhile, has been replaced at No. 2 with Giannis Antetokounmpo jumping up from No. 3 since April 2019.

In terms of overall gear sold, the Warriors have dropped a few spots in the latest rankings, which span from October through December 2019. Golden State is now the sixth-highest selling team in total apparel, down from No. 2 in April.

The new list doesn't feature too many surprises. After Curry, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Houston's James Harden round out the top five in jersey sales. The Lakers, Celtics, 76ers, Raptors and Bucks make up the top five in best-selling teams.

Here's how the rankings stack up compared to the numbers in April:

Somewhat surprisingly, No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson is just 15th on the list of best-selling jerseys to start the season. That's likely due to the fact he hasn't played in a regular-season game this year as he rehabs back from a preseason injury, but he's expected to become one of the premier faces of the league soon enough. Also notable: Dallas superstar Luka Doncic has the No. 6 selling jersey after being ranked No. 13 last April.

With plenty of season left—and a few stars like Williamson, Toronto's Pascal Siakam, Denver's Michael Porter Jr and Charlotte's Devonte' Graham only starting to make names for themselves—it'll be worth watching to see how the sales trend throughout the rest of the season.