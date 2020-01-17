Cubs Rumors: Ex-Yankee Jacoby Ellsbury a Free-Agent Target Despite 2-Year Layoff

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 17, 2020

New York Yankees Jacoby Ellsbury prepares to steal a base during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium in New York, Monday, June 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Looking for outfield depth heading into spring training, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly taking a look at free agent Jacoby Ellsbury, who hasn't played in an MLB game since October 2017.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Cubs have discussed signing Ellsbury two months after the former All-Star was released by the New York Yankees

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

