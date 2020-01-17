Cubs Rumors: Ex-Yankee Jacoby Ellsbury a Free-Agent Target Despite 2-Year Layoff

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Looking for outfield depth heading into spring training, the Chicago Cubs are reportedly taking a look at free agent Jacoby Ellsbury, who hasn't played in an MLB game since October 2017.

Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Cubs have discussed signing Ellsbury two months after the former All-Star was released by the New York Yankees.

