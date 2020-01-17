Ex-MLB Pitcher Jack McDowell: Tony La Russa Used Cameras to Steal Signs in 1980s

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

According to former Major League Baseball pitcher Jack McDowell, former manager Tony La Russa was using electronic devices to steal signs back in the late 1980s.

Appearing on Charlotte's 610 AM WFNZ Sports Radio, McDowell explained how La Russa had a camera system set up designed to steal signs from the opposing team more than 40 years ago:

MLB is in the midst of a growing scandal with teams being investigated for their use of electronic equipment and replay rooms to steal signs from opposing clubs during games.

The Houston Astros were fined $5 million and lost their top two draft picks in 2020 and 2021 for their elaborate sign-stealing scheme used in 2017 and part of the 2018 regular season. General manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch were suspended for one year by MLB before team owner Jim Crane announced their firings Monday.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich, the Boston Red Sox are being investigated by MLB amid accusations they illegally used a replay room to steal signs during the 2018 season that ended with them winning the World Series.

The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora, who worked as a bench coach for the Astros in 2017, announced a parting of ways Tuesday after two seasons together.

Carlos Beltran, who played for Houston in 2017 and was mentioned by MLB as taking part in the sign-stealing plan, stepped down from his role as New York Mets manager two months after being hired.

Since retiring as a manager following the 2011 season, La Russa has worked in a number of different roles throughout MLB. He spent the past two years working with the Red Sox as vice president and a special adviser to Dave Dombrowski.

The Los Angeles Angels hired La Russa as a senior adviser for their baseball operations department in November. He managed the White Sox from 1979-86 before winning three World Series titles with Oakland and St. Louis.

McDowell enjoyed his most major league success with the White Sox from 1987-94, highlighted by winning the American League Cy Young Award in 1993.