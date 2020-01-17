Jose Mourinho Discusses Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso, More

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has said he is expecting Hugo Lloris to be back in action in February after the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper recently returned to training.

The Spurs captain has been sidelined with a serious elbow injury since early October, meaning he has yet to make an appearance under Mourinho, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's visit to Watford in the Premier League, the Portuguese gave an update on Lloris' recovery, per Alasdair Gold of Football.London:

"I told [you] one month ago, I said February. So the normal thing is February. If you ask me late February or early February, at this moment I go more for early. Things are going well. He's getting his confidence back, he's training so I would say he's one of our new players in the January transfer window."

Mourinho also revealed that Spurs are planning to make Giovani Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis permanent:

The Argentinian joined Spurs in August on a season-long loan with an option to buy. He has played in 12 Premier League games this term, though only two as a starter.

Tottenham signed midfielder Gedson Fernandes, 21, on loan from Benfica on Wednesday, and Mourinho discussed what fans can expect from him, per Gold:

"This weekend they can expect him to be involved, starting or not but for sure involved in the team. When you get players in January, normally it's because you need. And we need. because we lost important players for long time so we need his contribution. Young player, yes, just arrived in a new country, yes, but at the same time has experience of playing for a big club."

Spurs are not enjoying the best spell of form. They are winless in their past three games in the Premier League and sit nine points off the top four:

A visit to Watford would have been an ideal tonic for a club in Spurs' position earlier this season, but the Hornets have been brilliant since Nigel Pearson's appointment as manager on December 7, dropping just two points from their past five games:

Spurs also lost the corresponding fixture at Vicarage Road last season, so Watford will be confident of keeping their fine run going on Saturday.