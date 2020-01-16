1-Armed Golfer Laurent Hurtubise Makes Hole-in-One at American Express Pro-Am

Harry How/Getty Images

Laurent Hurtubise had a day to remember in the first round of the American Express Pro-Am in La Quinta, California.

The amateur, who was born with one arm, aced the 151-yard, par-three fourth hole.

"That was the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course," said Troy Merritt, Hurtubise's PGA Tour-playing partner, per PGATour.com.

Greg Chalmers, another Tour pro in his group, said Hurtubise "maybe let out a few choice words" after watching his shot find the mark but that he was well within in his right given his incredible moment.

A native of Canada, Hurtubise told the Desert Sun's Shad Powers he played hockey and baseball growing up and migrated to golf when he turned 11.

Through one round of the Pro-Am, he sits in a tie for 74th at five under.