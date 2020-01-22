Celtics News: Jaylen Brown out vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies Because of Ankle Injury

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics announced forward Jaylen Brown will miss Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a right ankle sprain.

Brown had been averaging more than 30 minutes per game for a Celtics team with title aspirations. This latest injury comes after Brown was previously treated for a sprained right thumb. He missed two games, both of which were defeats as guard Marcus Smart stepped into the starting lineup for Brown.

The Cal product has taken quite the step forward this season, averaging career-highs in points (20.0), rebounds (6.8) and field goal percentage (49.1), and his three-point percentage (39.1) is on pace to be his second-highest so far.

Boston has been locked into a battle with Toronto and Philadelphia for the lead in the Atlantic Division for the majority of the season and has little margin for error.

It remains to be seen how long Brown will be out, but it's a rough loss regardless. The 23-year-old has become a vital piece for the Celtics, and they'll need him back as soon as possible as they continue their push to win the division.