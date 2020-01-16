DA Says PSU Hazing Allegations Were Investigated in 2019, No Charges Were Filed

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The district attorney of Centre County, Pennsylvania, has addressed allegations of hazing made against Penn State football players.

According to PennLive.com's Matt Miller, former player Isaiah Humphries filed a federal lawsuit against Penn State, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and former teammate Damion Barber alleging he had been subjected to hazing from his teammates.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said Thursday the allegations had previously been investigated in April 2019, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren:

"What I mean by that is that the evidence doesn't meet the high threshold of filing and proving criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Based on that review, criminal charges have not been filed. These are very serious allegations. If there are individuals who have information regarding them they can contact the Centre County detective and the Centre County district attorney's office."

In the suit, Humphries claimed he was the victim of hazing and named defensive tackle Barber, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa. He also alleged he alerted Franklin and the coaching staff to the hazing, but nothing was done.

VanHaaren shared details of the alleged hazing:

"The alleged actions included wrestling underclassmen to the ground while maintaining restraint, simulating a 'humping' action; wrestling underclassmen to the ground while another participant placed his genitals on the face of underclassmen; and instances of the participants placing their genitals on the buttocks of the alleged victims and stroking their genitalia."

The lawsuit said the players also referenced former Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky when making hazing threats.

Sandusky was found guilty in June 2012 of sexually abusing boys. He received a prison sentence of 30 to 60 years.

A number of school officials, including legendary head coach Joe Paterno, were accused of failing to properly act when alerted to Sandusky's abuse.

Addressing Humphries' lawsuit, Penn State said its Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the Office of Student Conduct launched an investigation and provided the findings to the district attorney's office.