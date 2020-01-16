Conor McGregor Says Rematch vs. Khabib 'Must Happen,' Eyes Tony Ferguson Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor hasn't even fought Donald Cerrone yet, but he's already eyeing his next opponent, telling reporters he wants to fight Tony Ferguson and that a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch "must happen" as well:

McGregor is scheduled to take on Cerrone at UFC 246 in Nevada on Saturday.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are scheduled to fight at UFC 249 on April 18, but McGregor doesn't believe that fight will take place, as UFC President Dana White told TMZ Sports earlier this week:

"Here's the thing—realistically, Conor believes that Khabib [Nurmagomedov] vs. Tony Ferguson will not happen. We've tried to do this fight many, many times. Conor believes it won't happen. Conor wanted to do this fight at 170 because he wants to turn right around and jump right in and fight Khabib if that fight doesn't happen. We'll see how this plays out. We'll see what happens after this. Conor is very focused on that rematch with Khabib."

As for the history between McGregor and Ferguson, ESPN's Brett Okamoto broke it down in June:

"The Conor fight would be a lot of fun, don't get me wrong, and Tony wants to fight Conor for a multitude of reasons. One of them being that Tony feels Conor broke a promise to him, very early on, when he was already at Paradigm and Conor came in. He said, 'I'm at 145. I'm not trying to come for 155.' We all know what happened there. Tony leaving Paradigm earlier this year. ... I think that's a personal fight. That's a fight the UFC could sell and so many would be interested in."

Ferguson and McGregor have never fought, but it would be a dynamic matchup. McGregor remains one of the UFC's brashest personalities and dangerous strikers. Ferguson, meanwhile, has won 12 straight fights.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have fought, however—a fight dominated by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Oct. 2018, as he eventually submitted McGregor via a rear-naked choke in the fourth round.

That bout will be remembered as much for the post-fight altercations and subsequent suspensions to both fighters as for the result itself. But Nurmagomedov outclassed McGregor on the night, avoiding McGregor's dangerous striking by regularly taking him to the mat and wearing him down with his signature ground-and-pound style.

Few UFC fans would say no to a rematch, and if McGregor is impressive against Cerrone on Saturday, he could get a shot at the winner of the Nurmagomedov-Ferguson showdown. Assuming that happens as planned, of course.