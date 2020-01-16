NBA All-Star Game 2020: LeBron James, Giannis Lead 3rd Voting Results

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 111-104. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

It's looking increasingly like we're headed to repeat All-Star captains. 

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain the leaders in their respective conferences in the latest All-Star fan voting returns, less than one week ahead of voting ending Jan. 20. James leads all vote-getters with 4,747,887 votes and has expanded his lead over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who led initial Western Conference returns.

Antetokounmpo's 4,474,107 votes are nearly double that of any other Eastern Conference player. Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is second in the East with 2,433,411 votes.

    

