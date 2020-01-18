Premier League Week 23 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Getty Images/Getty Images

English football's two most successful clubs clash in the Premier League on Sunday when Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield.

Manchester City will hope their neighbours can earn a shock victory against the league leaders after the champions host Crystal Place on Saturday.

Sheffield United will arrive at Arsenal four points ahead of their opponents in the league table, but the Gunners have improved under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea are guaranteed to hold fourth whether they win, lose or draw at Newcastle United in Saturday's evening match.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur travel to Watford, while Leicester City visit Burnley on Sunday.

Premier League Schedule and Picks

Saturday, January 18

Watford vs. Spurs: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (USA), Watford win

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (USA), Arsenal win

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), Brighton win

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), City win

Norwich City vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), Norwich win

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), draw

West Ham United vs. Everton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (USA), draw

Newcastle vs. Chelsea: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA), Chelsea win

Sunday, January 19

Burnley vs. Leicester: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA), Leicester win



Liverpool vs. Manchester United: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (USA), Liverpool win

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Liverpool To Exploit United's Inexperience

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

The Red Devils' burgeoning talents have pulled their weight against the best sides in England in recent months, but with Liverpool in top gear, they might struggle in Sunday's north-west derby.

United have suffered only two defeats in their last 11 league games, representing progress for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad who have fought against inconsistency since the Norwegian arrived 13 months ago.

Growth in performances have thrust youngsters Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood towards potential starting roles, but United's inexperience has damaged their tempo and intensity since the beginning of the campaign.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's men are 14 points clear at the top of the table, and their ruthless ability to brush aside opponents has reached new levels of efficiency.

However, Liverpool struggled against United during their October visit to Old Trafford and were 1-0 down with only five minutes remaining.

Adam Lallana came off the bench to save the Reds with his late effort, and Liverpool have continued to maintain an impressive unbeaten streak since.

Mohamed Salah missed the corresponding fixture in Manchester because of an ankle injury, and his presence will be vital when United arrive on Merseyside.

Liverpool dominated possession at Old Trafford, holding 68 per cent of the ball, but this played into United's counter-attacking aspirations. The same scenario is expected to play out on Sunday, but Liverpool will need to work David De Gea much harder.

United could start the game without the in-form Marcus Rashford, who has struggled with a back injury, and Solskjaer has said he will face a late fitness test, per BBC Sport.

Rashford has scored nine in his last 13 games since the start of December, and United will be compromised if he is unavailable against their bitter rivals.

Prediction: Liverpool win 2-1

City Swagger To Beat Palace's Workmanship

There's little doubt City have seen a decline in their consistency this term. However, Pep Guardiola's men are starting to rattle opponents with their potency once again.

After an uncommon run of just two wins in seven through November and December, the Sky Blues have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions.

A 3-2 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 27 was the only blight on their recent record, and the 6-1 hammering of Aston Villa on Sunday put down a marker.

City won that match with Raheem Sterling planted on the bench, allowing Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez to provide a midfield masterclass behind Sergio Aguero.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Argentinian smashed a hat-trick at Villa Park to become the top-scoring overseas import in Premier League history, overtaking Arsenal legend Thierry Henry on 177 goals. Aguero also broke Alan Shearer's record for the most Premier League hat-tricks after completing a 12th treble for his club.

Palace are sat in ninth and eight points clear of the relegation zone. However, with just one victory in their last eight in all competitions, their inability to hit the back of the net has cancelled out their defensive organisation.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The Eagles have scored more than one goal only twice in their last 13. Manager Roy Hodgson must find a striker available on the market if he wants his side to maintain their position. Norwich City have scored more goals than Palace this season, despite being bottom of the league. The south Londoners are in a precarious place and must find solutions fast.

Prediction: City win 4-0