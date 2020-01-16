Report: Joe Judge, Giants Denied Interview with Bills' Brian Daboll for OC Job

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches the team warm up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly sought permission to interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for the same position with their organization, but they were denied.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reported Daboll was "high atop [Joe] Judge's wish list" for his offensive coordinator spot. The Giants' new head coach and Daboll served on the New England Patriots' coaching staff together from 2013-16. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R's Top Landing Spots for Mariota

    Any takers?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Top Landing Spots for Mariota

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Smith Bros Saved the Pack 🙌

    @MikeTanier says the defensive duo could make Green Bay champs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How the Smith Bros Saved the Pack 🙌

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    One Surprise Draft Prospect for Every Team

    Possible 2020 targets teams should prepare for

    NFL logo
    NFL

    One Surprise Draft Prospect for Every Team

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Demi Lovato Singing at SB LIV

    Grammy-nominated singer will perform National Anthem at Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Demi Lovato Singing at SB LIV

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report