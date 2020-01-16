UFC's Dana White: Conor McGregor Wants Shot at Jorge Masvidal, 'BMF' Belt

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
John Locher/Associated Press

Dana White has said Conor McGregor could challenge for the UFC's BMF title against Jorge Masvidal in the future.

The one-off belt was originally commissioned for the fight between Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244, with the former grabbing the victory in November.

According to TMZ, White said: "Conor has talked about wanting a crack at that belt. Conor has talked about wanting a shot at that belt, too."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

