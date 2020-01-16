AFC Championship Game 2020: Winner, Score Predictions for Titans vs. Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

For the first time since the 2010 season, the AFC Championship Game won't feature the New England Patriots. The No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who went an NFL-best 14-2 during the regular season, aren't here, either.

That's because the No. 6-seeded Tennessee Titans beat them both in upset fashion to advance to their first AFC Championship Game since the 2002 season. Now, they'll travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, who are hosting the AFC title game for the second straight season.

Last year, the Chiefs fell to the Patriots, who went on to win Super Bowl LIII. They'll look for different results this season as they try to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1969 season.

It should be an exciting game in a matchup that not many people likely would have predicted at the start of the NFL playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's contest.

AFC Championship Game Info

Who: No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs

When: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Titans 28

Patrick Mahomes may have played in the Chiefs' Week 10 loss to the Titans, but it was the star quarterback's first game back from injury. He had missed the previous three games, which may have limited him in that matchup at Tennessee.

Although the 24-year-old passed for 446 yards and three touchdowns in that game, Kansas City lost 35-32. It was the Chiefs' fourth loss in six games, but they never lost again the rest of the regular season, ending with six consecutive wins.

Now, as Kansas City prepares to face Tennessee again, Mahomes is feeling healthier and more comfortable than he was in that previous matchup.

"Whenever you're in the playoffs against these teams, these defenses that are great defenses, you have to be able to use everything that you can," he said, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "If that calls for me scrambling, I'm going to do that. If it calls for me sitting in the pocket making a throw, I'm going to do that. ... So last week it called for me to scramble. This week we'll see what it takes to win."

Last week, Mahomes did everything possible to lead the Chiefs to a win. He helped them overcome an early 24-point deficit versus the Texans, throwing five touchdowns, four of which came in the second quarter, to lead a comeback 51-31 victory in the divisional round.

It may take a lot of points from Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense this week in order for them to beat the Titans.

Tennessee has reached this point behind running back Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher who ran for 377 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' first two playoff games. He also rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in their regular-season win over the Chiefs.

That wasn't an outlier for Kansas City's rush defense, as it ranked 26th in the NFL with 128.2 yards allowed per game.

So, there's certainly the potential for both teams' offenses to have big performances in this contest. But that will work in the Chiefs' favor, as they'll play a similar game to last week and outlast the Titans in a contest that will likely come down to the wire.