Fantasy Basketball 2020: Pickups and NBA Waiver-Wire Adds After Jan. 15

Jordan Clarkson has adjusted well to his role in the Utah Jazz lineup.

The 27-year-old guard has been a consistent double-digit scorer since his first appearance for the Western Conference franchise December 26.

The former Cleveland Cavalier could provide a boost to your fantasy basketball rosters, as he is available in over two-thirds of Yahoo leagues.

One of Clarkson's former teammates, Darius Garland, is also worth a look on the waiver wire due to his increased production since Cleveland's trade with Utah.

Top Waiver-Wire Pickups

Jordan Clarkson, PG/SG, Utah

Clarkson's arrival helped spark Utah's current 10-game winning streak.

In his 10 appearances for the Jazz, he has seven double-digit point showings and racked up over 20 minutes off the bench in each contest.

Rudy Gobert is among the Utah players who have noticed Clarkson's all-around contributions, per Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

"It's huge because his ability to score, we all know that," he said, "but when the defense is actually helping, if he's able to find the open guy, it's just great for the team."

In addition to scoring, Clarkson has chipped in with a handful of assists, rebounds and steals, and he has knocked down at least one three-point shot as a member of the Jazz. The combination of those numbers, plus his eligibility at point and shooting guard in Yahoo leagues, means the latest addition to the Utah roster is worth a pickup.

Clarkson is owned in 33 percent of Yahoo competitions, per Fantasy Pros, and he faces a favorable schedule for the rest of January.

After visiting the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Utah plays four of its next five at Vivint Smart Home Arena, where it is 15-3.

Darius Garland, PG, Cleveland

With Clarkson off the roster and Kevin Porter Jr. out with an injury, Garland should receive ample opportunities to thrive in the back end of his rookie season.

The first-year player out of Vanderbilt has 10 consecutive double-digit performances, and he has played over 25 minutes in every game since December 12.

Garland's ownership percentage on Yahoo has risen recently, and it is now up to 46, per Fantasy Pros.

The 19-year-old may attract more attention in the coming days since he produced his first career double-double Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's a great milestone for me. I came close a couple times," Garland said, per The Athletic's Kelsey Russo. "Today in L.A., first double-double, it's really cool. Just seeing my game grow...the game is slowing down for me a lot and just making the right reads."

That performance was a part of a four-game road stretch in which the rookie produced at least 14 points and four assists versus the Pistons, Nuggets, Lakers and Clippers.

Once the Cavaliers finish the final two parts of their road trip Friday and Saturday, they are home for seven of the next eight. With the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards part of the string of contests, Garland could have more success ahead of him.

