Tobias Harris' 34 Points Help Ben Simmons, 76ers Defeat Kyrie Irving, Nets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 15: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets on January 15, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Dow/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers got a much-needed win on Wednesday night. As usual, it came at home. 

The Sixers pulled away from the Brooklyn Nets late in the fourth quarter, winning 117-106 and continuing their strong play in the Wells Fargo Center, where they've gone 19-2.

While the Nets are adjusting to life with superstar Kyrie Irving back in the lineup for just the third game after a lengthy absence, the Sixers ended their two-game losing streak without Joel Embiid. They are now 2-2 since the superstar big man suffered a left hand injury, tearing the radial collateral ligament in his fourth metacarpal in early January.

The win moved the Sixers to 26-16 on the season, leaving them in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets dropped to 18-22. 

              

Key Stats

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers: 34 points, 10 rebounds

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers: 20 points, 11 assists, six rebounds

Josh Richardson, Philadelphia 76ers: 15 points, three blocks

Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets: 26 points, eight assists

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets: 14 points, six rebounds, four assists

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets: 17 points, 10 rebounds

               

Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris Must Continue to Shine in Embiid's Absence

Joel Embiid is Philadelphia's best offensive player by a long shot, and his rim protection is also a huge asset that changes how the team defends. The Sixers can get by without him on the defensive end, however, given Al Horford's presence. 

But it's on the offensive end where he's tougher to replace. 

On Wednesday night, Simmons and Harris did their part, combining for 54 points and 14 assists. Simmons was the aggressor early, attacking the Nets at the basket and killing them in transition. Harris provided the dagger late with 11 points in the fourth quarter. 

Video Play Button

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

The major concerns for the Sixers remain Simmons' tendency to take his foot off the gas pedal offensively and the team's lack of a perimeter closer. On Wednesday night, they showed how dangerous they can be even without Embiid when Simmons continues to attack and Harris takes on that closer role. 

The Sixers remain a work in progress. But if Harris and Simmons continue to play like they did Wednesday night, they'll be a major problem. 

             

Spencer Dinwiddie Feasts on Philly

Dinwiddie loves facing the Sixers. He was excellent yet again Wednesday night. 

Coming into the game, Dinwiddie was averaging 21.3 points against the Sixers in his past nine meetings between the teams, including last year's playoffs. He put up 31 and 39 points against them in last year's regular season and scored 24 in the first matchup this year. 

One of the concerns since Irving's return to action was that Dinwiddie might temper his aggression. He's been excellent on the year, heading into this matchup averaging 22 points per contest. But in the past two games with Irving back on the floor, he had averaged just 12 points and 12 shots.

That wasn't an issue Wednesday night as Dinwiddie led the Nets in scoring and was incredibly efficient in the process, finishing 8-of-16 from the field. It was Irving who couldn't find a rhythm, shooting 6-of-21 in the loss.

When the Nets get the two players clicking on the same night, they'll be dangerous. For now, however, they will take some solace in Dinwiddie getting back into his groove.  

                                              

What's Next?

The Sixers host the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening at 7 p.m. ET, while the Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

