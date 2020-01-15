Top Quotes from Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone's UFC 246 Press Conference

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Conor McGregor and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone engaged in a pre-fight press conference Wednesday in advance of their UFC 246 main event bout Saturday.

The talk between the two fighters, UFC President Dana White and reporters covered a wide range of news days before the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Here's a look at some of the most pertinent moments from the presser.

No "Bad Blood"

McGregor and Cerrone were cordial and friendly toward each other, with the former fighter stating multiple times that no "bad blood" would be spilled in the Octagon.

He did, however, note that blood would be spilled.

The "no bad blood" refrain was confirmed with some friendly banter between the two about Cerrone's python-skin suit, and both noted that PETA could be after them for their choices of attire.

The Fight Itself

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco asked McGregor on behalf of Bleacher Report whether he should bet on the Irishman.

McGregor was naturally confident in his abilities to take down Cerrone, noting that his opponent was easy to read:

Cerrone had a jab ready in return:

He also respectfully acknowledged McGregor's ground game:

Caesars Sportsbook is confident in McGregor's reading abilities, as he's a -330 favorite ($330 bet to win $100).

Sexual Assault Allegations

Reporter Morgan P. Campbell was shouted down by the fans after asking McGregor about the status of sexual assault allegations made against the fighter.

Tariq Panja of the New York Times reported in October that McGregor was being investigated over a second sexual assault allegation.

Cerrone and White responded as follows during the presser:

McGregor denied the allegations in an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani that aired Monday:

Aaron Bronsteter of TSN defended Campbell in light of the crowd's criticism:

What's Next

If McGregor beats Cerrone, a fight with Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman could loom. McGregor gave his takes on both:

Usman is the welterweight champion. Masvidal is ranked as the No. 3 contender for the belt. McGregor has not fought either man yet.

McGregor also discussed his ongoing efforts to aid Australian wildlife fire relief:

Cerrone enters the fight with a 36-13 professional record (one no-contest). McGregor is 21-4 lifetime and will be making his first appearance in the Octagon since an Oct. 6, 2018, defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229.