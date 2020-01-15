Carmelo Anthony Says He Doesn't 'Really Have Any Type of Feelings' About Rockets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 16, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - JANUARY 13: Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles with the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter during their game at Moda Center on January 13, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony said he doesn't harbor any ill will toward the Houston Rockets ahead of the team's showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. 

"I honestly don't have any feelings about going back," he said Monday, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "I was only there a couple weeks. I don't really have any type of feelings going back."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

