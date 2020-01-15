Carmelo Anthony Says He Doesn't 'Really Have Any Type of Feelings' About Rockets

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony said he doesn't harbor any ill will toward the Houston Rockets ahead of the team's showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

"I honestly don't have any feelings about going back," he said Monday, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "I was only there a couple weeks. I don't really have any type of feelings going back."

