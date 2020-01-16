Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers Beat Rockets in Carmelo Anthony's Houston Return

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 25 points and Carmelo Anthony added an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in his return to Houston as the Portland Trail Blazers upset the host Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook posted a 31-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double. Teammate and NBA scoring leader James Harden had a season-low 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The second quarter proved to be the difference, as the Blazers outscored the Rockets 32-21 behind eight of Anthony's 18 points.

Portland took a 60-47 halftime edge and led 102-88 in the fourth quarter after a CJ McCollum and-1, but the Rockets responded with a 12-3 run capped by a Ben McLemore three-pointer with 5:03 left.

However, the Blazers went on a 10-2 run kick-started by back-to-back threes from McCollum and Anthony to effectively seal the win.

The game marked Blazers forward Anthony's first matchup in Houston since a 10-game stint with the Rockets in the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The team parted ways with Anthony midseason.

The 18-24 Blazers won their second straight game. The Rockets have lost three of their last four.

Notable Performances

Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard: 25 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists

Trail Blazers SG CJ McCollum: 24 points, 6 assists

Trail Blazers C Hassan Whiteside: 18 points, 18 rebounds

Trail Blazers F Carmelo Anthony: 18 points, 12 rebounds

Rockets G James Harden: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 31 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds



Rockets C Clint Capela: 14 points, 18 rebounds

What's Next?

The Rockets will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ABC will carry the nationally televised broadcast.

The Blazers will visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ESPN will televise the game.

