Report: Bill Vinovich Named Head Referee for Super Bowl 54

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

Referee Bill Vinovich signals a penalty during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Bill Vinovich will reportedly be the referee for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2, according to Cameron Filipe of Football Zebras.

This will be the second title game for the veteran, who was also the referee at Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks after the 2014 season.

Vinovich has spent 14 years as an official in the NFL, including 11 as a referee.

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

