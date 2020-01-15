LSU LB Patrick Queen Declares for 2020 NFL Draft After Breakout Junior Season

John Bazemore/Associated Press

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen announced Wednesday he will enter the 2020 NFL draft despite having one more year of eligibility.

The junior was a key part of the Tigers' 15-0 season that culminated with a national championship after defeating Clemson Monday. He was named the Defensive MVP of the title game after leading the team with 2.5 tackles for loss, featuring 0.5 sacks.

The 6'1", 227-pound player finished the year with 85 tackles, including 12 for a loss, plus three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.

He seemed to save his best performances for the toughest matchups this season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed him as a top-40 player and the No. 3 linebacker in the class after Wednesday's announcement.

Miller also gave high praise to his all-around ability.

Though his return would've been huge for an LSU team that will lose a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, the opportunity to jump to the NFL appears to be too much to ignore.

The linebacker should have a chance to be taken early in April's draft, especially if he tests well during the pre-draft process.

If LSU also loses fellow top linebacker Jacob Phillips, the squad could turn to sophomore Damone Clark for a bigger role in the middle of the defense in 2020.