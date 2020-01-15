Report: Alabama RB Najee Harris Plans to Forgo 2020 NFL Draft, Return to School

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama running back Najee Harris will return for his senior season, according to BamaOnLine's Charlie Potter.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Harris as the No. 30 player and No. 4 running back in the 2020 draft class. The Crimson Tide star ran for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 27 passes for 304 yards and seven scores in 2019.

Harris' return is a boost for Alabama, which is losing underclassmen Tua Tagovailoa, Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy on offense. DeVonta Smith was eligible for the 2020 draft as well but announced earlier this month he's staying in Tuscaloosa.

Harris arrived in Alabama to much fanfare. The Antioch, California, native was the second-best player in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He was stuck behind Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough as a freshman and then had to battle with Josh Jacobs as a sophomore, though. He had the spotlight all to himself this past year and largely delivered on expectations.

Especially with Alabama having to replace Tagovailoa, Harris could rise to another level in 2020. Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash ranked him as the best running back in FBS for next season:

"Harris' two-year PFF rushing grade ranks behind only Travis Etienne, Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss. He benefited this past year by running behind the fourth highest-graded run-blocking unit in the country, but he took advantage of that by producing a first down or touchdown on 39.2% of his carries – the second best in the FBS."

Mac Jones will presumably get the early edge in the Crimson Tide's quarterback battle. Bryce Young, who's already enrolled, is the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Whether Jones or Young is leading the offense, Nick Saban will continue to lean heavily on the ground game, which will give Harris ample opportunity to showcase his skills ahead of the 2021 draft.