Christian Pulisic Gives Injury Update, Talks Chelsea January Transfers

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic has said he hopes to return from injury in "the next couple weeks" and expects Chelsea to strengthen during the January transfer window.

The United States told ESPN's Jeff Carlisle that he is working hard to recover from an adductor injury picked up in training and does not expect to be sidelined for too long:

"It's been almost a week, and I'm just kind of taking it day by day. I'm just rehabbing every day. I'm doing my best to be back in the next week, the next couple weeks. I don't think it should be too long, so I'm just working every day, doing everything I can to be back on the pitch."

Pulisic's injury is a blow for both player and club after he shrugged off a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge to shine for the Blues.

The summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has played his way into Frank Lampard's starting XI, netting six goals and contributing a healthy five assists in 2019-20.

Three of those goals came against Burnley in October as Pulisic grabbed a memorable perfect hat-trick by scoring goals with his right foot, left foot and head:

Chelsea are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table but are expected to spend in the January transfer window after having their transfer embargo reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS):

Lampard has £150 million to spend and wants to bring in another attacker and a left-sided defender, according to the Guardian's David Hytner.

Pulisic said he is not afraid of competition for places at Stamford Bridge and expects some transfer activity in west London:

"It's normal. That's what happens in teams. The transfer window, players might leave, players can come in. You just work with the team that you've got, and there's always going to be competition, so you're just ready."

Pulisic has been out of action since Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Day and looks set to miss their remaining Premier League fixtures in January against Newcastle United and Arsenal.