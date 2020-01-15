Giants Rumors: Ex-Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing for Vacant OC Job

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 15, 2020

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett might not be out of a job for long.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Garrett is at Giants facilities Wednesday to meet about their vacant offensive coordinator position. Garrett's contract with the Cowboys officially expired this week, giving him the freedom to talk with all 31 other NFL clubs.

The Cowboys parted ways with Garrett earlier this month after a decade at the helm and hired former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

