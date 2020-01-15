Jose Mourinho: Christian Eriksen Can Leave Spurs with 'Head Up' Amid PSG Rumours

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said Christian Eriksen can leave the club "with his head up" following the team's win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Spurs prevailed 2-1 in the third-round replay, and Eriksen played for the entire 90 minutes despite incessant speculation regarding his future. The Denmark international's contract at Tottenham is set to expire at the end of the campaign, and his departure from north London appears imminent.

After Tuesday's game, Mourinho said he was pleased with the manner Eriksen performed in what may be his final outing for the club, per Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail.

"He played very well, very professional, which is what I expect from him," said the Spurs boss. "If his decision is to leave, then I think he has to leave with his head up. Fans, it's always to respect, we have to respect, but the boy did it for us today."

Inter Milan are the team to have been most strongly linked with the 27-year-old, with the Serie A side reported to have offered £8.5 million for his services, according to Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have entered the race for Eriksen's signature too. According to Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror, PSG view the acquisition as a "bargain," although it's said Eriksen has some concerns over game time given the array of attacking talent the French giants possess.

Although Eriksen performed well against Championship opposition on Tuesday, he was below par in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League:

The midfielder was subject to some jeers in that game, so it could be the right time for the player and club to part ways:

Overall, it would be a shame if Eriksen left Spurs on sour terms, as he's been a wonderful player since his arrival in 2013.

As OptaJoe relayed recently, Eriksen has made a considerable impact on English football's top flight since joining Tottenham:

Given his contract situation and the simmering animosity towards Eriksen in the Tottenham fanbase, at this juncture it appears a midseason sale would make sense for all concerned.

Although he's been far from his best in 2019-20, the interest of teams like Inter and PSG is testament to the quality the Dane has when in form. Tottenham's short- and long-term challenge will be finding someone capable of replicating the creative output the midfielder provided.