Luka Doncic, Mavericks Cruise to Easy Win vs. D'Angelo Russell, Warriors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 14: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors on January 14, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks soundly defeated the host Golden State Warriors 124-97 on Tuesday in San Francisco's Chase Center.

A well-rounded scoring attack led the winning effort. Dwight Powell paced the offense with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Luka Doncic added 20 points and eight rebounds. The Mavs shot 51.0 percent from the field and outrebounded the Warriors 54-36.

Dallas used a 36-point first quarter to take a 10-point lead heading into the second and extended its advantage to 65-47 at the halftime break.

The 25-15 Mavs, who won their second straight game, led by as many as 29 in the second half.

Dallas played its eighth consecutive game without big man Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness). However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that it was "more likely" he would make his return to the court against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The 9-33 Warriors dropped their ninth consecutive game.

         

Notable Performances

Mavericks F/C Dwight Powell: 21 points, 6 rebounds

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 20 points, 8 rebounds

Mavericks C Boban Marjanovic: 13 points, 11 rebounds

Warriors PG D'Angelo Russell: 13 points, 8 assists

Warriors SG Jordan Poole: 17 points, 5 assists

Warriors F Eric Paschall: 16 points, 3 rebounds

           

What's Next?

The Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Dallas will visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Jam Bestseller Back in Stock 🔥

    Grab your own NBA Jam cover art long sleeve right here!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Jam Bestseller Back in Stock 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    D-Rose Fined for Throwing Pen

    NBA fines Pistons guard $25K for throwing a pen into the stands Monday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Rose Fined for Throwing Pen

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dubs to Re-Sign Marquese Chriss

    Golden State plans to bring back big man on two-way deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Dubs to Re-Sign Marquese Chriss

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮

    Our writer makes 10 realistic predictions for what could happen before the deadline on Feb. 6 ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Trade-Deadline Predictions 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report