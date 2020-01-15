Luka Doncic, Mavericks Cruise to Easy Win vs. D'Angelo Russell, Warriors

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks soundly defeated the host Golden State Warriors 124-97 on Tuesday in San Francisco's Chase Center.

A well-rounded scoring attack led the winning effort. Dwight Powell paced the offense with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Luka Doncic added 20 points and eight rebounds. The Mavs shot 51.0 percent from the field and outrebounded the Warriors 54-36.

Dallas used a 36-point first quarter to take a 10-point lead heading into the second and extended its advantage to 65-47 at the halftime break.

The 25-15 Mavs, who won their second straight game, led by as many as 29 in the second half.

Dallas played its eighth consecutive game without big man Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness). However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that it was "more likely" he would make his return to the court against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

The 9-33 Warriors dropped their ninth consecutive game.

Notable Performances

Mavericks F/C Dwight Powell: 21 points, 6 rebounds

Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 20 points, 8 rebounds

Mavericks C Boban Marjanovic: 13 points, 11 rebounds

Warriors PG D'Angelo Russell: 13 points, 8 assists

Warriors SG Jordan Poole: 17 points, 5 assists



Warriors F Eric Paschall: 16 points, 3 rebounds

What's Next?

The Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Dallas will visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.