Report: Ex-Mississippi State HC Joe Moorhead Expected to Be Named Oregon OC

Blake SchusterContributor IIJanuary 15, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead watches from the sideline in the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Louisville, in Nashville, Tenn. Two people with knowledge of the situation say Mississippi State has fired coach Joe Moorhead after just two seasons. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an announcement had not yet been made by the school. A meeting was scheduled Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, with Moorhead and athletic director John Cohen. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Joe Moorhead reportedly didn't have to wait long to find a new job after Mississippi State dismissed him following a two-season stint as head coach. 

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Moorhead is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Oregon. 

                                                                                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

