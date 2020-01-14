Report: Ex-Mississippi State HC Joe Moorhead Expected to Be Named Oregon OC

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Joe Moorhead reportedly didn't have to wait long to find a new job after Mississippi State dismissed him following a two-season stint as head coach.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Moorhead is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at Oregon.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.