76ers' Joel Embiid Announces Release of Under Armour Signature Shoe in Fall 2020

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid plays during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will have a signature shoe set to be released in fall 2020, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN.  

The Under Armour Embiid 1 will have an outline of Africa featured on the heel, an homage to the player's roots in Cameroon.

Per DePaula, Embiid will be the 17th NBA player to have a signature shoe but the first center. Still, he will make sure it's not simply one made for big men.

"I needed a shoe that made me feel comfortable," Embiid said Tuesday in Baltimore, per Robby Kalland of Uproxx. "It's not a big man shoe; it's just a shoe for a basketball player. ... In the past, shoes I've had have been too heavy or too big. This idea was making it as light as possible. It all comes back to being able to do everything on the basketball court."

The 25-year-old signed a five-year deal with Under Armour in 2018 and will join Stephen Curry as athletes from the company to get their own sneakers.

