Houston QB D'Eriq King Enters Transfer Portal: 'It's Best for Me and My Family'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: D'Eriq King #4 of the Houston Cougars throws the ball during the first half of a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King announced Monday he was entering the NCAA's transfer portal. 

King wrote he thought the decision was "best for me and my family":

The senior entered 2019 as the Cougars' starting quarterback before announcing in September he was sitting out the year in order to preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Draft Movers from LSU-Clemson

    @nfldraftscout lists his biggest risers and fallers from the National Championship

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Draft Movers from LSU-Clemson

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Orgeron Thinks LSU Is in Discussion as CFB's Greatest Team Ever

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Orgeron Thinks LSU Is in Discussion as CFB's Greatest Team Ever

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Nine potential transfer destinations for D'Eriq King

    Houston Cougars Football logo
    Houston Cougars Football

    Nine potential transfer destinations for D'Eriq King

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    D'Eriq King: 5 Potential Transfer Destinations for the Former Houston QB

    Houston Cougars Football logo
    Houston Cougars Football

    D'Eriq King: 5 Potential Transfer Destinations for the Former Houston QB

    AthlonSports.com
    via AthlonSports.com