Houston QB D'Eriq King Enters Transfer Portal: 'It's Best for Me and My Family'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King announced Monday he was entering the NCAA's transfer portal.

King wrote he thought the decision was "best for me and my family":

The senior entered 2019 as the Cougars' starting quarterback before announcing in September he was sitting out the year in order to preserve his final year of eligibility for 2020.

