Tom Brady Rumors: Patriots QB's Suite 'Cleaned Out' at Gillette Stadium

The Gillette Stadium suite used by the family of longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly been "cleaned out" following the 2019 NFL season.

Greg Hill of WEEI Radio reported Tuesday that Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have completed their move out of a Massachusetts home in favor of a house in Connecticut, and their suite has been wiped clean with the legendary QB set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

"The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where (Bundchen) has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out," Hill said. "It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in [a] way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before."

Brady has built a Hall of Fame career in New England since the organization selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 draft. He's led the Pats to six Super Bowl titles, won the regular-season MVP Award three times and earned 14 Pro Bowl selections.

Although it always seemed like the 42-year-old University of Michigan product would spend his entire career with the franchise, especially since he's frequently agreed to team-friendly contracts to help the Patriots' salary-cap situation, there's a different vibe this year.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported in early January the quarterback wasn't interested in giving the team another "hometown discount" and would listen to more lucrative offers on the open market.

Meanwhile, neither Brady nor the Patriots have sounded an optimistic tune about reaching an agreement on a contract extension before free agency begins in March.

"I don't know what's going to happen. I'm not going to predict it," Brady told reporters after the Pats' season ended. "No one needs to make choices at this point. I love playing football. I love playing for this team. I've loved playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. I don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day to day."

Head coach Bill Belichick said "nobody respects Tom more than I do," but similarly sidestepped inquiries about what's next for the QB and the Pats: "I'm sure there are a lot of questions about the future. Nobody has thought about the future."

So far there's been nothing but circumstantial evidence suggesting Brady's time with the Patriots could be over, but it's clear that outcome is something New England must at least prepare for, especially since there hasn't even been a hint of serious contract talks.

The NFL's legal tampering period, where potential free agents can discuss possible contracts with other teams, begins March 16. The new league year starts March 18 at 4 p.m. ET.