Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Trying Out for XFL as a Kicker: 'I'm Excited as Hell'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 14, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco (85) kicks the extra point after a touchdown by teammate Chris Henry in the second quarter of their preseason NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday Aug. 20, 2009. Holding is punter Kevin Huber. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals star and current Bleacher Report talent Chad Johnson is hoping to play in the XFL.

Just not at the position one would expect.

Johnson played wide receiver in the NFL from 2001 through 2011 with the Bengals and New England Patriots, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro First Teams. However, he said Tuesday he will try out for the XFL as a kicker and is "excited as hell."

He also envisioned an opportunity to eventually compete for an NFL roster spot as a kicker:

Kicking is nothing new for Johnson.

He made an extra point during a 2009 preseason game and posted video of himself on Instagram kicking from long distance in December.

He looked ready for the challenge in the video and said Tuesday he is "sure all will go well" in the tryout.

Related

    Reid Can Flip the Script on His Career

    Sunday's comeback might have represented a turning point for Reid

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reid Can Flip the Script on His Career

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Draft Movers from LSU-Clemson

    @nfldraftscout lists his biggest risers and fallers from the National Championship

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Draft Movers from LSU-Clemson

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NFL Conference Finalists ✍️

    We reveal our list ahead of the weekend

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the NFL Conference Finalists ✍️

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Play B/R Gridiron's Football Feud

    Help determine the winning answers for a special Super Bowl week 'Ditch the Playbook' game show with @LefkoeBR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Play B/R Gridiron's Football Feud

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs