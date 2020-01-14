Ex-NFL Star Chad Johnson Trying Out for XFL as a Kicker: 'I'm Excited as Hell'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Cincinnati Bengals star and current Bleacher Report talent Chad Johnson is hoping to play in the XFL.

Just not at the position one would expect.

Johnson played wide receiver in the NFL from 2001 through 2011 with the Bengals and New England Patriots, making six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro First Teams. However, he said Tuesday he will try out for the XFL as a kicker and is "excited as hell."

He also envisioned an opportunity to eventually compete for an NFL roster spot as a kicker:

Kicking is nothing new for Johnson.

He made an extra point during a 2009 preseason game and posted video of himself on Instagram kicking from long distance in December.

He looked ready for the challenge in the video and said Tuesday he is "sure all will go well" in the tryout.